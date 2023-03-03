The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites you to join millions of people around the world in hearing the inspired messages of hope and renewal that prophet e living apostles they will offer during the general conference on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April 2023.

This free religious broadcast aims to help people strengthen their personal relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, to experience the peace, hope, and joy that come from following Him. All members, friends of the Church and anyone who wants are encouraged and invited to participate on Palm Sunday weekend.

“General conference provides us with the opportunity to receive personal revelation through the guidance and instruction offered by the general leaders of the Church,” wrote the First Presidency of the Church in one letter dated March 2 . “We urge members to listen, study, meditate, and put into practice the advice that will be given.”

The worldwide event is broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (USA) and consists of five extraordinary two-hour general sessions spread over two days:

Saturday 1st April

10:00* Saturday morning session

14:00 Saturday afternoon session

18:00 Saturday evening session

Sunday 2nd April

10:00 Sunday morning session

14:00 Sunday afternoon session

*Salt Lake Time (for Italy add 8 hours)

How can I watch or listen live?

All Conference sessions will be broadcast live in more than 70 languages ​​on the broadcasts page ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also watch and listen on the general conference YouTube channelin the Gospel Library app, and on other radio, television, satellite, and digital channels.

How can I watch or listen later?

After broadcast, the messages will be available on various channels in text, audio and video formats for on-demand viewing and lo studio. These channels include Evangelical library, Multimedia library , il general conference YouTube channelit is not Church magazines.

For a detailed list of live and on-demand viewing options, read on Ways to watch or listen to general conference live.

How can I prepare?

Help children and youth prepare to attend general conference by going to “General Conference: Activities for Children and Youth”.

Additional resources