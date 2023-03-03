Home News Watch the April 2023 general conference
News

Watch the April 2023 general conference

by admin
Watch the April 2023 general conference

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites you to join millions of people around the world in hearing the inspired messages of hope and renewal that prophet e living apostles they will offer during the general conference on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April 2023.

This free religious broadcast aims to help people strengthen their personal relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, to experience the peace, hope, and joy that come from following Him. All members, friends of the Church and anyone who wants are encouraged and invited to participate on Palm Sunday weekend.

“General conference provides us with the opportunity to receive personal revelation through the guidance and instruction offered by the general leaders of the Church,” wrote the First Presidency of the Church in one letter dated March 2. “We urge members to listen, study, meditate, and put into practice the advice that will be given.”

The worldwide event is broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (USA) and consists of five extraordinary two-hour general sessions spread over two days:

Saturday 1st April

10:00* Saturday morning session
14:00 Saturday afternoon session
18:00 Saturday evening session

Sunday 2nd April

10:00 Sunday morning session
14:00 Sunday afternoon session

*Salt Lake Time (for Italy add 8 hours)

How can I watch or listen live?

All Conference sessions will be broadcast live in more than 70 languages ​​on the broadcasts page ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also watch and listen on the general conference YouTube channelin the Gospel Library app, and on other radio, television, satellite, and digital channels.

See also  Farra di Soligo mourns Giuseppe Bubola, former president of Bon Bozzolla

How can I watch or listen later?

After broadcast, the messages will be available on various channels in text, audio and video formats for on-demand viewing and lo studio. These channels include Evangelical library, Multimedia library, il general conference YouTube channelit is not Church magazines.

For a detailed list of live and on-demand viewing options, read on Ways to watch or listen to general conference live.

How can I prepare?

Help children and youth prepare to attend general conference by going to “General Conference: Activities for Children and Youth”.

Additional resources

You may also like

Falcao, among the best players of the 21st...

Rhino News, and more…: Rhino Jewelry User Meeting

Edict 2nd. notice Luis Alberto Velásquez Vaquiaza

Contributing more wisdom and strength to the party’s...

Treasury Below 4%, Silvergate Sinks Coinbase From Investing.com

The number of beneficiaries of the Drummond 2023...

Maire Tecnimont’s 2023-2032 strategic plan

Captured in the Meta ringleader of ‘Los Trocheros’...

Fears exodus of European industry to the US...

New headquarters of the District University in Ciudad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy