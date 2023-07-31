Watcher, the thriller with Maika Monroe in the first TV on Sky Cinema

Maika Monroe in Watcher plays Julia, a woman who moved to Bucharest with her husband and who discovers that her neighbor is watching her continuously.

Julia she is certain that the man across the street, hidden behind her window curtains, is watching her. And that hypothesis quickly becomes a strong paranoia that will accompany her day and night. What if Julia was telling the truth instead? What if that man was really spying on her? This is where the plot of Watcherfilm directed by Chloe Okuno and aired on TV exclusively on Sky Cinema One this evening, Sunday 30 July 2023.

Watcher, the plot of the thriller aired on Sky Cinema Uno

Premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2022Watcher arrived in Italian cinemas in September 2022 and, after less than a year, it is arriving on TV and streaming respectively on Sky e NOW. Available July 30, 2023 on TV, Watcher tells of Julia, who moved in with her husband Francis a Bucharest. In order to follow her husband, Julia has abandoned her biggest dream, to become a successful actress in Hollywood. Now that she lives in Romania, in her new home, Julia often finds herself bored, because she is alone. One night, however, she realizes she’s not all that alone. Across the street, hidden behind the curtains of her apartment, is a man staring at her. Could it be a coincidence? Simple curiosity about a neighbor who has recently moved to the city? That’s what Julia believes, or at least it’s her husband who supports this theory when he tells her about it. But, over time, the woman realizes that the neighbor’s attitude of casual has very little. Julia believes she is being followed, even around town. She discovers that a man is keeping an eye on her, at the cinema as well as in the supermarket.

Frightened, Julia in turn tries to figure out who the man is and is convinced that it could be dangerous: what if that neighbor was actually a serial killer? There are several rumors circulating in the city about a murderer, called The Spider, who brutally kills women, beheading them. What if Julia is the next victim? One of the trivia of Watcher is that the film was shot in Bucharest, Romania, in about six weeks of field work. Playing Julia is Maika Monroewhile its follower is played by Burn Gorman.

