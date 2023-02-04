Home News Watchman killed suspected thief
Watchman killed suspected thief

The guard of a hotel on the Altamira – Timana road, shot at several assailants.

The night before, this event was recorded in a hotel located on the road that connects Altamira to Timána, south of Huila. there, subjects arrived who apparently intended to commit a robbery in said establishment.

The reaction of the site guard was to draw his weapon, shooting at the subjects and ending the life of one of them, who was identified as 18-year-old Jerson Artunduaga Álvarez, who lived in Pitalito.

The man who died, as indicated, records more than 10 judicial notes. Two other subjects were reportedly injured as well.

Authorities have not yet delivered an official statement of the facts, but it has been known that investigations of the case have begun to establish with certainty what happened.

