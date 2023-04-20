Water acidification is threatening the Mediterranean – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 20 – Marine acidification is compromising the integrity and functionality of ecosystems, with negative impacts on biodiversity and human activities such as fishing and aquaculture. An analysis conducted by a research group involving the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics has identified the vulnerability of the different areas of the Mediterranean to acidification.



“These analyzes make it possible to establish when and where to implement mitigation or adaptation measures”, explains Donata Canu, OGS researcher and co-author of the study contained in the book “Ocean Governance Knowledge Systems, Policy Foundations and Thematic Analyses” (Springer). “In the age we live in, the Anthropocene, the global oceans have already been profoundly altered by human activities”, continues Canu. “Increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions of which 25% have been absorbed by the oceans have led to a change in the pH of sea water by about 30%. It is marine acidification”, or “the Ph will decrease as the towards values ​​closer to 7 (neutral pH).Our study has identified vulnerable areas both in the present and in future projections with a model developed by Ogs, the Ogstm-Bfm, in which the assessment of the risk associated with the activity is been defined by the combination of exposure to low pH values ​​with the sensitivity to these pH levels of the test organisms”.



“Acidification – adds the OGS researcher Serena Zunino – has negative impacts on growth and development, reduction of calcification and immunological and physiological alteration of marine organisms. The study shows that under current conditions there are no risks associated with aquaculture activities , while in future scenarios the exposure of the species of commercial interest is above the risk threshold”.



Management and governance strategies that include research, innovation, monitoring and prevention and that are coordinated at European level are the tools to combat the phenomenon, concludes the Ogs. (HANDLE).

