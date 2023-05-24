Home » ‘Water bomb’ in Bagno a Ripoli, flooded houses and streets – breaking latest news
(ANSA) – BAGNO A RIPOLI (FLORENCE), MAY 24 – Flooded houses, water, mud and debris in the streets of some hamlets of Bagno a Ripoli, south of Florence, due to violent rainfall in the afternoon. Mayor Francesco Casini talks about a “water bomb” and an “impressive amount of water that fell in a short time” on social media, and also reports landslides with small landslides and “critical issues” on the hydraulic network (ditches, gullies and canals). The mayor refers to traffic problems for those who have to reach some fractions of the neighboring municipality of Rignano sull’Arno. Problems on provincial road 56 between Capannuccia and Quarate.

“With the cessation of the rains, the situation is normalizing”, Casini writes again, publishing images, “and the damage is limited”, but caution is advised when moving around. Some sections of the road are covered in mud.

The firefighters intervened in Osteria Nuova where some houses are flooded. Via Roma closed by the municipal police. A second team intervened due to a lightning strike on a cypress tree. Intervention in Volognano di Rignano. (HANDLE).

