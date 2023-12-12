Home » Water cannon deployed and vessel rammed: China and Philippines accuse each other of incident in South China Sea
China and the Philippines blame each other for an incident in the South China Sea. According to the Philippine government, Chinese coast guard vessels used water cannon against Philippine ships on Sunday and also rammed a Philippine vessel.

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM

One of the Philippine ships suffered “severe” engine damage, while another vessel had its mast broken off by the “full force of the Chinese Coast Guard water cannon,” a Philippine task force said. Another ship was reportedly rammed by a Chinese coast guard vessel.

The Philippine ships were heading to a disputed reef of the Spratly Islands 195 kilometers from the Philippine province of Palawan. The reef, locally known as ‘Ayungin Shoal’, is located within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. The ships brought supplies to soldiers stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre. That is a ship that deliberately ran aground on the reef in 1999, to strengthen the Philippines’ claim to the area.

“We once again condemn China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and supply mission,” the task force said.

China, in turn, accused a Philippine vessel of “knowingly” colliding with a Chinese coast guard ship. According to Beijing, the Philippine vessels illegally entered the waters of the Spratly Islands. “The responsibility falls squarely on the Philippine side,” it said.

Since November 2021, it is the second time that the Chinese coast guard used the water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission.

China lays claim to almost the entire South China Sea. In recent years, the country has taken increasingly aggressive action. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim the area, which is said to be rich in natural resources.

