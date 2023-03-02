news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 02 MAR – Five hundred million euros, between Pnrr and other resources, for interventions on the entire water sector in Abruzzo. The regional councilor for the water system, Emanuele Impreudente, illustrated the investments during today’s session of the commission of inquiry into the water emergency.



“There is a large pool of projects prepared which, now – underlines the president of the Commission, Sara Marcozzi, in reporting the outcome of today’s hearings – must be put into the system in certain times. What the commissioner also wanted to underline is the priority on the part of the political body to protect public water, working to ensure that everything possible is done to protect this resource threatened by climate change and obsolete water networks”.



“An important commitment, also underlined by the Commission in past meetings, especially in a time of great reorganization and planning of interventions, to achieve effective and efficient management”, concludes Marcozzi. (HANDLE).

