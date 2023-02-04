Faced with constant questioning by the population, several inhabitants decided to mobilize last Sunday, January 29, due to the inconvenience and need of the inhabitants who ask for prompt solutions.

As a consequence of the marches and the closure of roads andhe mayor of Cajicá, Fabio Ramirez, announced on Monday, January 30, a call decreeing a health emergency in the municipality due to the shortage of vital liquid.

“Before it affected the Raizal Cajiqueños because the complexes, in their construction planning, have pumps and supply tanks, however, currently we receive several complaints from people who live in these complexes, this due to the large number of population,” said Sebastián Venegas , councilor of Cajicá.

Among the complaints that have been recurring by the inhabitants for several months is also the quality of the water, this, according to the councilor, is due to the high pressure of the water sent to the municipality and by the old distribution network so that the sediments of said pipes.

In the official document on health emergency, public calamity and environmental prevention, they mention: “Within the municipality of Cajicá there has been a shortage of water service and both the municipal administration and the public service company of Cajicá have carried out all the activities possible to establish the causes of the situation”.

The inhabitants could not take it anymore and decided to go out and protest the lack of water that afflicts them, because while 30% of the inhabitants are totally without service, 70% have water for seven hours a day or even less.

As a treatment of the problem, the municipality announced a series of strategies, among which is the signing of this contract for the supply of drinking water with the EAAB Acueducto de Bogotá, however, the citizens do not find a possible solution in the short term.