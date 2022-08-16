Water crisis in western Liguria, with the taps closed four hours a day, while for today, August 15th, Arpal has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms throughout the Liguriauntil 14.

The water situation in the Imperia area, not only due to the lack of rainfall, is becoming so critical that yesterday the technical table on the emergency in the Province of Imperia met, with the mayor of Imperia, and president of the Province, Claudio Scajolathe prefect Armando Nanei, the ad acta commissioner of the Ato Idrico, Gaia Checcucci, the representatives of the manager, Rivieracqua, and various mayors and local administrators.