Water defense performance competition: Fire brigade duo from Dietach wins state title on the Enns

It was a two-day spectacle on the Enns that Steyr has seldom seen: A total of 927 boat crews from voluntary fire brigades from Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Styria sweated it out in the disciplines one, bronze and silver in their boats at the 61st state water defense performance competition the titles.

You have to bring a certain amount of willingness to suffer if you do that, was the tenor of the spectators in many places along the competition route, reports the Steyr commander Gerhard Praxmarer. There were several thousand onlookers who followed this gripping competition along the local quay, from Zwischenbrücken and the Rederbrücke. It was clear to see that the demanding route demanded everything from the crews due to the strong current and the many eddy areas on the Enns: “For some, the water took its toll, which meant that the Zille was involuntarily and too early left in the direction of the water “, says Praxmarer. Luckily everyone was unharmed.

Participation in the national competition

Steyr’s Martin Margelik and Erich Mekina started as the defending champions. This time, however, they only managed fifth place despite home advantage. The fact that the state victory remained in the Steyr district was due to a crew from Dietach: Christoph Wallergraber and Josef Kammerhuber had also been training diligently on the Enns in the past few days and converted this into a clear success in the elite competition master class A silver. A Steyr duo, Philip Schweiger and Markus Mekina, landed directly behind them.

However, Wallergraber was not satisfied with this success alone. Together with Kammerhuber he also won the state victory in bronze master A and solo in one master A.

Erich Mekina (Steyr; Eine Meister B) and the Garstner duo Andreas Aschauer and Bernhard Nagl (Bronze General Class A) also finished second.

In the team classification, the title went to the Dietach fire brigade ahead of the home team from Steyr, with which both qualified for the national competition in Styria. Praxmarer: “Martin Margelik and Erich Mekina are allowed to start in the Bronze Champion A and Silver Champion A classes, as well as Martin Margelik and Erich Mekina in the One Class and compete with the best barge drivers in Austria.”

Author

Gerald Winterleitner

Local editor Steyr

Gerald Winterleitner

