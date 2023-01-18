Citizens denounced through WhatsApp #SoyInformador a controversial case that is registered in Puerto Gaira, Rodadero Sur, in Santa Marta.

Through a video, some residents of the sector show how a drain comes out of a building that leads to the sand and floods a large part of the area.

“The pool water does not have to be thrown on the beach”, expresses one of the complainants through the recording. Supposedly, according to the community, the water would come out of the pool of the Punta Arenas building, located near the sea.

