Water infiltration in the condominium, who pays? — idealist/news

Who pays in presence of water infiltration inside a house in the condominium? The answer, in reality, is much less obvious than it might seem, so much so that in some cases it is impossible to find a real “culprit”. This is what was established by a recent sentence of the Court of Naples, called to rule on the case of a leak from a private terrace.

Who pays for water infiltration?

In detail, the case in question on which the Court of Naples ruled concerned the legal action undertaken by the owner of two apartments, on the first floor and ground floor of an apartment buildingwhich they have suffered damage due to water infiltrationwhich resulted in:

detachment of the plaster with material falling to the floor in the bedroom;

exfoliation of the paint, with detachment from the intrados of the bath floor.

For the owner of the apartments that have suffered damage, the infiltrations they come from the terrace of the upstairs apartment (third floor of the same building) owned by a company and used by a lawyer.

For this reason, the company that owns the apartment from which the company originated was sued water loss. At the same time, the condominium requested the payment of compensation equal to 6,500 euros for direct and consequential damages and 16 thousand euros for the inconvenience of not having been able to use the apartments due to the damage and the restoration works.

For this the condominium he asked that only the owner of the apartment who allegedly caused the infiltrations or contributed to guilt be recognized as responsible.

Who pays for damages from infiltration from the terrace of the property?

The Court of Naples recalled that, according to the Civil Code, in the event that the use of Terrace it is not common to all condominiums, i damage from water infiltration in the condominium in the apartment below they answer both the owner, or the exclusive user as custodian of the property, and the condominium, which has the obligation to carry out the checks necessary for the conservation of the common areas.

However, as regards the case ofwater infiltration in condominium examined by the Court of Naples, the judges ruled differently. The inspections, in fact, did not highlight any responsibility either by the owner or by the condominium.

Specifically, the consultant of the Court carried out three inspections, one of which was carried out a few days after the copious rains and, nevertheless, no infiltrations were detected from the upstairs terrace. According to the consultant, the damages do not depend on defects in the construction or maintenance of the terrace.

From what emerges from the Court’s consultant’s report, there is no negligence in the maintenance activity or construction defects and it is not possible identify proven causes. For these reasons the judges, who had been called to rule on a case of infiltration in a condominium, excluded the liability of the property owner on the third floor and of the condominium, effectively rejecting the claim for compensation made by the homeowner who had suffered damage.