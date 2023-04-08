In the rural parish of the Loja canton, Gualel, cracks have been reported in three neighborhoods, the same ones that would be caused by water leaks from irrigation systems, for which permanent monitoring, a night evacuation plan and the relocation of families are required. of the sector.

Mario Benavides Rojas, zone 7 coordinator of the National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR), told Diario Crónica that they have been monitoring three neighborhoods in the parish where there is a danger of landslides. “A few days ago we carried out a technical inspection of a geophysical study by electrical tomography, which we carried out a year ago and which was delivered to the Municipality of Loja,” said the official, while commenting on three places that are causing concern. “In the San Juan, El Rodeo and La Cruz del Calvario sectors, cracks have been registered in the ground, so we recommend that families, especially those who live in the affected houses, evacuate at night”; In addition, he informed the official in charge of municipal Risk Management about the request, so that the people evacuation plan be prepared. “I have asked the engineer Riofrío to carry out this planning, since they have the competence by legal provision.”

He commented that the SNGR had already carried out the appropriate studies and recommendations, so the responsibility would be in the hands of the local City Council. “We have already warned and passed the corresponding reports, now the action must be taken by the Municipality to avoid any adverse situation in that place,” he stressed, while noting that in the affected area there would be a large amount of water leaking from the drainage systems. irrigation. “According to the residents themselves, when we go, the sprinklers are activated and when we go out, they do it in open drought; and that is the culture we have to irrigate our fields”, pointed out the risk coordinator.

Finally, Benavides Rojas said that the authority closest to the community —the Parish GAD— must ensure compliance with the recommendations made to the Municipality, whose competence would be permanent monitoring and evacuation and relocation plans for affected families. “You must coordinate efforts so that the Municipality attends to our requests and takes into consideration the geophysical studies that we deliver,” he even commented that they should take advantage of the housing programs of the corresponding Ministry, to relocate families.

We unofficially learned that, fifteen days ago, the Parochial GAD requested the Municipality of Loja to inspect the place —due to the increase in cracks in the aforementioned neighborhoods—, after which, the joint visit with the SNGR and technological teams would have been arranged. of the Fire Department, in which the risk of a landslide that would affect properties and homes in the area was confirmed. In coordination with the parish president, the evacuation of 30 families from the area of ​​influence would be planned. The evacuation would be at night and the leader Franco Angamarca would be in charge of notifying the people who would initially sleep at their family homes.

Likewise, it was learned about a call for the next week of the parish authorities in which the risks encountered will be socialized, but also the mitigation measures that citizens and residents must implement to reduce water leaks from irrigation systems, which It would be the most accurate hypothesis of what is causing the cracks in the parish. “The risk has increased in recent months due to the forms of indiscriminate irrigation that exist in the area,” our source stated. (YO)