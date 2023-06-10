Water level in flooded parts of Ukraine falls slightly

After the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, the water level in parts of the affected areas is beginning to fall, according to Ukrainian authorities. 35 settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River are still flooded, more than 3,700 houses are under water, “but the water is gradually receding,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Ukrainian military administration in the Kherson region, on Friday.

The water level in the region fell from an average of around 5.4 meters to almost five meters over the course of Friday, Prokudin continued. His colleague in the Mykolayiv region, Vitali Kim, also stated that the level there is falling.

The Kachowka Dam on the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied territory was destroyed on Tuesday night, and large amounts of water escaped. Thousands of people had to leave their homes. Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of being responsible for the incident.