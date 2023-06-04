Water polo: Pro Recco wins the third Champions League in a row – Sport

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 03 – Pro Recco won its eleventh Champions League, the third in a row, beating the hosts Novi Beograd 14-11 in Serbia. A match dominated by the team led by Sandro Sukno, always in front despite the expulsion of Echenique at the beginning of the second half which didn’t slow down their run.



It is the Croatian coach’s second treble, architect of a new triumph of tactics and management, signed tonight by the four goals of Zalanki and Di Fulvio and the three of Ivovic, a driving force. “This victory is historic and it is the result of the environment that has been created – the words of the Montenegrin -, we are a family and it was seen in the difficult moment after Echenique’s expulsion: four minutes with a man down fortified, they were the best in the race. It seems paradoxical, but psychologically we destroyed them at that moment”. (HANDLE).

