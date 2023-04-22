Water quality in the municipality of Támara is at medium risk, says the Ministry of Health – news

The Casanare Health Secretariat revealed the latest results of the monitoring of the Water Quality Risk Index (IRCA), for the urban areas of Casanare, information that was collected during the months of January to March of this year.

According to the classification, according to the average risk level during the first quarter of 2023, the municipality of Támara is at medium risk; Herd Corozal, Maní, Orocué, Trinidad and La Salina, at low risk; while Aguazul, Chámeza, Nunchía, Paz de Ariporo, Sabanalarga, Sácama, San Luis de Palenque, Tauramena, Villanueva, Monterrey, Recetor, Pore and Yopal, are without risk.

The levels of risk in water quality occur in most cases due to failures in the operation, supply of inputs or maintenance of the Drinking Water Treatment Plants and the variation of climatic behavior in the municipalities.

The Casanare Health Secretariat invites the community of the department to take an active role in preventing risk situations due to water consumption, boiling the water resource for more than five minutes for direct consumption purposes and strengthening management protocols of liquid at household level.

Source: Government of Casanare

