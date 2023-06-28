Water rationing in Cali and the Valley due to the El Niño Phenomenon?

The possibility of a contingency plan in Cali in the face of the strong heat season that the city is facing was ruled out by Emcali, who reported that the water distribution system in the city through the five purification plants works normally.

The entity reported that although the flow of the Cali and Meléndez rivers, which supply the San Antonio and La Reforma plants, respectively, through which we supply the hillside neighborhoods, have been affected, they continue to operate normally.

In addition, he indicated that the operation of the lower network, which is supplied from the Cauca River, and the adaptations in the distribution in the Siloé and Nápoles pumping stations allow maintaining the service in optimal conditions, even in the highest part of the communes 18 and 20 and in extreme dry conditions.

Emcali invited citizens to make rational use of the service, avoid excesses and limit consumption to normal activities in homes, taking into account the warnings from the environmental authority in the sense that the dry season can extend for several days. .

Campaign

On the other hand, the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina and the emergency and disaster risk management organizations presented the campaign “No jugar con la seca”.

This strategic intervention plan begins with the alert issued by international weather agencies.

“The main risk is dealing with the probabilities of forest fires in our tutelary hills and in the Los Farallones natural park. This demands that we must have all the capacities in order, from the Air Force, the Firefighters, the organized communities and the risk management entities” indicated the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina.

According to the forecasts of the National Emergency and Disaster Risk Management Unit, it is estimated that during July Cali will enter the phase of the El Niño Phenomenon, an increase in the temperature of the Pacific Ocean that alters weather patterns.

In Colombia, the same hydroclimatological condition would bring a decrease in rainfall and an increase in temperatures.

“This rainfall deficit is also related to dengue and chikungunya. These reductions of 2, 3 and 4 degrees, make the water tanks allow the procreation of mosquitoes”, argued Rodrigo Zamorano, secretary of District Emergency and Disaster Risk Management.

The Mayor of Cali invited both men and women from Cali to join in the construction of a culture of shared responsibilities in the face of the dry season.

“Citizens should not have arsonists, manage their waste well and take care of the water,” said Jorge Iván Ospina.

rational use

On the other hand, given the occurrence of the El Niño Phenomenon, which is above 90%, the CVC recommended that the community in general make rational use of water and refrain from making any type of bonfire, burning plant materials, waste solids, among others; since most of the forest fires are provoked.

According to the CVC, Valle del Cauca is vulnerable to conditions of low humidity and rainfall deficit, especially on the eastern slope of the central mountain range.

“By tradition, the period between July and August appears for our region as the second dry period of the year, one of the most vulnerable seasons for some human activities involving mismanagement of fire to generate forest fires, due to drier weather conditions and more if you take into account the incidence of the El Niño Phenomenon”, said Marco Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, general director of the CVC.

Given this panorama, it is worth noting that our national and regional risk management systems have improved and all the Risk Management Councils are activated for this second dry season of the year, working under their jurisdiction.

“The CVC delivers information in real time, every day of the week, through our Hydroclimatological Control Center with more than 280 stations that give us data on flows and rainfall in the main rivers and basins of the department. We have prepared the Salvajina reservoir with a capacity of more than 85% to face this season and thus maintain flows of more than 120 m3/s to guarantee collection at the height of Puerto Mallarino in Cali, where more than 80% of the water depends. the Caleños”, highlighted the Director of CVC.

However, the call is also for citizens and the productive sector, so that they make a rational use of water, since the resource cannot be wasted in aqueducts and in risk systems.

According to studies carried out by CVC professionals, the municipalities of El Águila, Ansermanuevo, Buga, Toro, Tuluá, Ginebra, Dagua, La Cumbre, Restrepo, El Cerrito, Yumbo, Palmira, Florida, Vijes, Yotoco, Cali and Jamundí are categorized as as vulnerable in the subject of forest fires.

