Water Regime Forecast and Flood Risks in Sichuan Province

Water Regime Forecast: July 3rd-9th

In the past week, the province has experienced below-average rainfall, which is significantly less than in previous years. According to reports, Bazhong, Guang’an, and Dazhou received 50% to 70% less rainfall, while Nanchong, Aba, Suining, and Chengdu recorded 20% to 30% less rainfall. Mianyang, Deyang, Ziyang, and Guangyuan received rainfall close to normal. The state, however, received rainfall lower than 50% to 80% of the average.

Despite the lack of rainfall, the water inflow of major rivers in the province was higher than in previous years, except for the Qujiang River. The middle reaches of the Jialing River witnessed less than 10% of the usual water inflow, while the Yalong River, Dadu River, and Minjiang River experienced less than 80% inflow. Other major rivers recorded water flow rates ranging from 40% to 70%. Recent floods have exceeded guaranteed water levels in the Luoxi River in Gaoping District, Nanchong, and the Xinmin River in Yuechi County, Guang’an.

River Flood Forecasting

From July 3rd to 4th, it is expected that the Qujiang River will experience significant flooding again. The Qingyi River, Jialing River, and Anning River will also witness slight flooding. However, other major rivers are predicted to maintain stable water levels. Additionally, there is a possibility of significant flooding in some small and medium-sized rivers in the eastern and southern parts of the basin, with some exceeding the warning level.

Risk Warning

Throughout this week, there is a risk of mountain torrents, mudslides, and other disasters caused by heavy rainfall in mountain streams and small to medium-sized rivers in the southwest, south, northeast of the basin, the western Sichuan plateau, and the Panxi region. It is crucial for individuals in risky areas to avoid valleys and mountain streams and refrain from water activities and camping near rivers.

Defense Suggestions

All cities and states are advised to closely monitor real-time rainwater conditions and stay updated with forecast and early warning information. Adequate prevention and response work should be implemented, including thorough inspection and monitoring of water conservancy projects. Special attention should be given to flood and mountain torrent prevention in areas prone to heavy rainfall, ensuring the safe operation of reservoirs and managing drainage and waterlogging in low-lying regions. Additionally, strict safety management protocols must be in place for ongoing construction and crowd control in tourist attractions.

By following these suggestions, authorities hope to minimize the impact of potential flooding and ensure the safety of residents in the province.

