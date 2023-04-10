The effective intervention of the Lifeguard Unit of the Government of President Nayib Bukele has saved many lives on the beaches, lakes, rivers and recreational parks on a national scale, as part of the 2023 Summer Plan.

Said rescue unit is part of the modernization that this Government promotes in the first response institutions, with the objective of providing timely and effective assistance to the Salvadoran population.

Just yesterday, the Lifeguard Unit successfully carried out 47 aquatic rescues, including 9 simple ones and 38 deep ones.

“Our Lifeguard Unit has done an excellent job, providing national and foreign tourists with aquatic safety, in order to guarantee the well-being of the population,” said the director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya.

The Lifeguard Unit was launched by President Nayib Bukele in December 2021, due to the fact that in previous governments there were only volunteer lifeguards, without a fixed salary or legal benefits.