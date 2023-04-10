Home News Water rescues stand out within the 2023 Summer Plan
News

Water rescues stand out within the 2023 Summer Plan

by admin
Water rescues stand out within the 2023 Summer Plan

The effective intervention of the Lifeguard Unit of the Government of President Nayib Bukele has saved many lives on the beaches, lakes, rivers and recreational parks on a national scale, as part of the 2023 Summer Plan.

Said rescue unit is part of the modernization that this Government promotes in the first response institutions, with the objective of providing timely and effective assistance to the Salvadoran population.

Just yesterday, the Lifeguard Unit successfully carried out 47 aquatic rescues, including 9 simple ones and 38 deep ones.

“Our Lifeguard Unit has done an excellent job, providing national and foreign tourists with aquatic safety, in order to guarantee the well-being of the population,” said the director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya.

The Lifeguard Unit was launched by President Nayib Bukele in December 2021, due to the fact that in previous governments there were only volunteer lifeguards, without a fixed salary or legal benefits.

See also  Territorial continuity, empty in the skies: but Todde is optimistic

You may also like

Kinshasa: 120 detainees who have already served their...

Requirements to access subsidies and housing projects from...

Religious leaders at world conference call to inspire,...

Bishop Salumäe lit the Easter candle – Lääne...

They investigate millionaire theft in the Novalito de...

A Team of 25 Girls and Boys Against...

More than 300 tourists arrive in El Salvador...

post holy week

Public competition for the recruitment of 225 permanent...

They recover the lifeless bodies of the two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy