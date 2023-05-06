Water runs in the new sports swimming pool in Jena-Lobeda

Construction site in front of the entrance

Around the hall and also in the entrance area it still looks very much like a construction site. The actual main entrance, with the tram stop directly in front of it, is still closed. The POS technology is missing in the foyer. The large monitor that is supposed to display the lanes booked by clubs or school classes has not yet been installed either. A large window allows a view of the hall, which can only be reached via the changing and sanitary area.

The interior work is still in progress, many trades are in use. While the water rushes into the stainless steel pool, Susan Zetzmann, the managing director of the Jenaer Bäder- und Freizeitgesellschaft, shows the many special features of the new hall – from the wooden ceilings, which ensure a good climate, to the soundproofing on the walls, which keeps out the usual noise of a swimming pool hall should dampen something.

Basin can be transformed in minutes

A technical refinement is the movable bridge with starting blocks. According to Zetzmann, it was specially designed for the Jena hall. In about 20 minutes, the bridge can move to the middle, dividing the 50-meter pool with eight lanes suitable for competitions into two 25-meter pools with 16 lanes. If it continues to 33 meters, the result is a classic water polo field. In order to be approved for national swimming competitions, everything is strictly standardized – from the pool surround to the starting blocks. An extra room for judges offers a perfect overview of the pool.

The swimmers can get into the water not only via steep ladders, but also via stairs. In a separate hall is the 12.5 by 12.5 meter teaching pool, also made of stainless steel and equipped with a movable floor. Babies can crawl in water that is only ten centimeters deep, swimming beginners can step into chest-deep water or course participants can do aqua jogging at a height of 1.80 metres. As Susan Zetzmann said, the demand from schools, sports clubs and rehabilitation courses is already high for both pools.

District heating and photovoltaics

The energy consumption of such a hall is also high. It is heated via the Jena district heating network. In addition, waste heat is reused and more than 350 photovoltaic modules are installed on the roof. According to Zetzmann, around 20 percent of the electricity required could be produced in-house. The technical cellar under the swimming pools is easily accessible, which is by no means a matter of course, explains operations manager Ulrich Klose.

According to his statement, the pool water technology installed here, including filter and disinfection systems, constantly checks the water quality itself, so that the swimming pool hall works almost fully automatically. Of course, the health department also checks regularly. Project manager Olaf Heuthe, like the pool manager, praises the companies involved. There are still no warranty problems, but there is a slight delay due to Corona, staff and delivery bottlenecks. Because the swimming pool should actually open at the end of last year. The costs for the new building have risen by around one million euros to 17.2 million euros, of which the state is contributing six million euros.

Bathing planned with club swimmers

The final sprint is coming up in the next few weeks: The spotlights for the pool lighting have to be installed, as well as the cloakrooms, showers and hair dryers. Technical tests and water sampling are still pending. The bathing company is also planning a kind of bathing with up to 160 club swimmers, wanting to subject the new hall to a special stress test. According to Zetzmann, it is the concern of all those responsible to identify and eliminate as many errors and weak points as possible in advance.