In response to water shortages, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Meihua said that there has been no rain in the south for a long time, and the south has been dispatching and increasing water sources, saving water, and striving to stabilize water supply.

Wang Meihua participated in the “Central Government’s Special Budget Joint Conference on Strengthening Economic and Social Resilience after the Epidemic and Sharing Economic Results for All” today, and was interviewed before the meeting.

Whether to raise electricity price in April? Wang Meihua said that during the discussion of the working group, experts will provide opinions on various materials. After the discussion of the working group, it will be referred to the review committee. The review committee has many experts and representatives of various groups, and the plan will be discussed in the review committee.

Regarding the water shortage problem in the south, Wang Meihua said that it has not rained for a long time in the south, and now she is already assisting in scheduling, increasing water sources, and saving water.

It is currently in a dry season. Wang Meihua pointed out that it will be a dry season until the end of May. During this period, we will work hard to maintain a stable water supply; can we guarantee that there will be no water shortage this year? Work hard in this direction. If everyone saves water, the water supply can be stabilized.

