Water shortages in Cuba's capital, Havana

Water shortages in Cuba's capital, Havana

Havana. Parts of the Cuban capital have been cut off from the city’s water supply for several days and have to be supplied by tanker trucks. Until recently, 200,000 residents were still affected, especially in the west and in the old town of Havana.

According to the municipal water utility, failures of pumping systems are the cause. The local newspaper “Tribuna de la Habana” had previously named low water levels in the water reservoir as the main cause.

The city is currently working flat out to repair the damage. In a first step, the water supplier Aguas de la Habana was able to get 140 defective pumps running again, reducing the number of people affected to 77,000.

However, there is a lack of Materia:. “We don’t have enough spare parts for a repair, in many cases the recovered pumps are running with low efficiency,” said Aguas de la Habana’s Deputy Director Rosaura Socarrás. Normally, around ten percent of the pumps are replaced every year, but since 2019 this has no longer been possible due to the country’s difficult foreign exchange situation, says Socorrás.

In addition, there was damage from a severe thunderstorm, as a result of which several reservoirs in the west of the capital were affected.

The situation is still most tense in parts of the municipalities of Centro, Vieja, Cerro, Diez de Octubre, Playa, Marianao and La Lisa. Residents currently have to fill up their cisterns with water trucks at their own expense. In the communities of Cerro and Diez de Octubre there is currently water only every third day, comparable rationing measures apply to Old Havana, Playa and Marianao. There are less severe impairments in the eastern districts of Alamar, the Villa Panamericana and in the district of Camilo Cienfuegos.

Until the pumps are running again, an attempt will be made to distribute the lack of water in the affected areas as evenly as possible with allocations based on the rotation principle.

