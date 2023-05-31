Home » Water shut off: Tenants in Erfurt-Wiesen Hügel are often left dry
News

Water shut off: Tenants in Erfurt-Wiesen Hügel are often left dry

by admin
Water shut off: Tenants in Erfurt-Wiesen Hügel are often left dry

In the Wiesen Hügel district of Erfurt, tenants are often left stranded. The main water line had to be shut down more and more due to burst pipes, the shared Housing company Communal Housing Company (Kowo) with. Houses in Wacholderweg and Holunderweg are affected.

According to Kowo, the problems have existed since the end of last year. Kowo attributes the broken pipes to material wear. According to a spokeswoman for the housing company, the caretakers are on site almost every day, check the basement rooms and, if necessary, notify the responsible specialist company. Outside Kowo business hours, the emergency and average service is responsible.

The water main is due to be renovated later this year

For the repair of the pipe, the water has to be shut off completely for the entire building. The Kowo announced that several house entrances are always affected because they are all connected. According to Kowo, as soon as the specialist company is on site, the residents will be informed about the repair and the water shutoff by means of a notice.

See also  Covid-19, 1 case in the last day and over 60 thousand vaccinated Aosta Valley

You may also like

Fuels go down again for the next fortnight

Governor of Meta proposes that the “Democracy Plan”...

Two years since Yang Hengjun’s secret trial in...

Football, Niederrheinpokal: Essen against Oberhausen – the last...

BRICS could hasten end of dollar hegemony, expert...

Viva Air announced that it will not be...

Woman is almost not allowed to fly because...

MS-13 falls after boasting on his social networks...

Secretariat of Agriculture of Cesar

Hangzhou girl’s 10,000 yuan LV shoes were stolen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy