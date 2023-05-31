Water shut off: Tenants in Erfurt-Wiesen Hügel are often left dry

In the Wiesen Hügel district of Erfurt, tenants are often left stranded. The main water line had to be shut down more and more due to burst pipes, the shared Housing company Communal Housing Company (Kowo) with. Houses in Wacholderweg and Holunderweg are affected.

According to Kowo, the problems have existed since the end of last year. Kowo attributes the broken pipes to material wear. According to a spokeswoman for the housing company, the caretakers are on site almost every day, check the basement rooms and, if necessary, notify the responsible specialist company. Outside Kowo business hours, the emergency and average service is responsible.

The water main is due to be renovated later this year