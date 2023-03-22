news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 21 – “If this continues this year, the summer will be worse than last year, it risks being due to civil protection, at least in the most disadvantaged municipalities”. The alarm was confirmed by the president of Smat, Paolo Romano, on the occasion of the conference ‘Water in a changing climate’ for World Water Day.



“Agriculture is certainly at risk today – he underlines -, but without infrastructure it is difficult to intervene. What agriculture needs is to be able to retain water”.



Therefore, the topic of reservoirs is central again, on which even the president of Turin’s Ato3, Loredana Devietti Goggia, calls for acceleration. “The situation – he observes – requires finding new and innovative solutions to give quick answers. No one has so far been idle. The Government is thinking of an extraordinary commissioner, we hear talk of reservoirs and desalination”, he recalls, underlining that the hypotheses on new reservoirs “in our territories have been on the tables for years, but now we need to speed up. The issue will now have to be brought to the higher bodies, first and foremost the Region, which will be able to make broader assessments of the interventions”. Also joining “the UN’s cry of alarm, which should be everyone’s” was the city councilor for ecological transition, Chiara Foglietta, who does not want to “give in to the fact that there are citizens who complain that they field of actions to mitigate the effects of climate change. I don’t understand how we don’t understand that these actions – he concludes – serve to give our children a future”. (HANDLE).

