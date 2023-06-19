Water supply in Wels secured even during a blackout

On average, a citizen of Wels uses around 113 liters of water per day. Add to this the needs of companies, industry and public buildings, and it becomes clear: the city’s water requirements are considerable. The city’s supply network is absolutely up to the task, explains Wolfgang Nöstlinger, board member of the eww and president of the Austrian Association for Gas and Water: “Up to 15 million liters of naturally pure water flow to Wels every day from the groundwater flow of the Pettenbach channel.” Should the supply be interrupted – for example due to a burst pipe – there are reserves in flood tanks for one day and two additional reserve wells.

Because the groundwater reservoir in the Almtal is higher than Wels, the supply also works in a blackout, i.e. a widespread power failure. The water only has to be pumped up from a depth of 50 meters when it is removed. “Emergency generators are available for this purpose, which are checked regularly. These can be operated with our fuel reserves for three to five days,” says Nöstlinger.

In addition to emergency care, the city of Wels is constantly busy expanding the pipeline network, says Andreas Rabl (FP), who as mayor is also chairman of the board of the eww: “The groundwater reservoir in the Welser Heide is still very powerful. But it is already happening that wells in the outskirts of the city fail.” Around three kilometers of main lines are built every year. “We are investing millions to ensure security of supply.”

There will be no specifications for the filling of swimming pools in Wels: “In our view, this is not necessary due to the supply situation,” explains the city manager. There will also be no extra-tournament price increases.

