Water Supply Project in Central Gansu Resolves Water Difficulties for Over 140,000 People

Over 140,000 People Benefiting from Water Supply Project in Gansu

Yesterday (July 3), the water supply project for ecological immigration poverty alleviation and development in central Gansu was officially launched, bringing relief to more than 140,000 people facing water difficulties. This project has successfully created a large-scale irrigation area of ​​over 600,000 mu (40,000 hectares) and aims to address the water scarcity issue in 11 towns.

The water supply project is a vital component of the national “13th Five-Year Plan” water conservancy plan, designed to tackle the extreme water shortage in the arid regions of central Gansu, particularly Baiyin City. With a total investment of 3.513 billion yuan, the project includes the construction of 27 pumping stations, 25 tunnels, and 323 kilometers of channels. It primarily focuses on facilitating high-efficiency agricultural irrigation. The newly-added irrigated area spans 300,000 mu and has already yielded positive results for crop irrigation this spring.

Wang Kuan, a villager from Chaixin Village, Dongsheng Town, Baiyin City, Gansu Province, expressed his satisfaction with the project, saying, “All types of crops can now be irrigated for more than 20 days. This year, all our crops, especially wheat, have grown exceptionally well. We can anticipate a harvest in just over ten days.”

Aside from addressing water shortages for production and living, the project plays a crucial role in improving the local ecological environment and reducing excessive exploitation of groundwater. By significantly optimizing water resource allocation in Gansu, it holds immense practical significance in protecting and enhancing the ecological balance of the region.

The successful implementation of this water supply project marks a significant milestone in central Gansu’s efforts to overcome water scarcity. It provides hope and relief to more than 140,000 individuals and highlights China‘s commitment to further enhancing water resource management and conservation.

