by admin
An illicit withdrawal of over 100 thousand liters of water from the springs was recorded. Fines for unauthorized activities

BOSCONERO. With a view to protecting and safeguarding the water resources of the territory, the staff of the local police of the Metropolitan City of Turin in recent weeks have undertaken targeted checks on water withdrawals in the municipalities of Bosconero and Feletto (Homogeneous Zone 8-Western Canavese), in Basso and Alto Canavese. Unauthorized water diversions have been ascertained which resulted in the illegal withdrawal of over 100,000 liters of water from springs. Unauthorized activities were interrupted and the administrative sanctions provided for by regional regulations were imposed on those responsible.

