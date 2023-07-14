Home » Wave House: A Malibu Icon Hits the Market for $49.5 Million
Wave House: A Malibu Icon Hits the Market for $49.5 Million

Wave House, the iconic home designed by architect Harry Gesner, is now on the market for the first time in 36 years. Located in the highly sought-after area of Malibu, California, this unique property is listed at a whopping $49.5 million.

Situated on the coast of Malibu, Wave House resembles the shape of a wave meeting another wave. Gesner, an avid surfer himself, was inspired by the stunning ocean views from his surfboard when conceptualizing this masterpiece. The 6,200-square-foot home became a symbol of mid-20th-century modernism in California.

Construction of Wave House began in the mid-fifties, and its undulating structure and rounded spaces make it a standout property. Inside, the house boasts enormous exposed beams and vaulted ceilings covered with wood in the living rooms, kitchen, and main room. The wave-shaped roof, adorned with copper tiles that have turned green over time, adds to the unique charm of the house.

Light floods into the house from the sea, illuminating the semicircular terraces and giving the home the appearance of a ship’s prow when viewed from the beach. Wave House is considered an icon in Malibu and is now on the market after its last owner, a former Warner Bros Records executive, passed away.

Dena Luciano, the agent for Douglas Elliman, who has the property listed for sale, emphasizes the rarity of such architectural gems in a heavily visited area like Malibu. This house has attracted numerous movie and music stars over the years, and even singer Rod Stewart owned it until 1987.

The interior of Wave House is just as breathtaking as its exterior. The round, double-height main room, designed for conversation, features a large white fireplace before the bay windows. This room has also served as a filming location, notably in the comedy movie Yesterday.

With its rich history and stunning design, Wave House is piquing the interest of both entertainment industry insiders and architecture enthusiasts. Luciano notes that acquiring this property would mean possessing the peak moment of its creator, Harry Gesner.

As the property hits the market, all eyes are on this Malibu icon. With limited beachfront homes available, the allure of Wave House’s tranquility, beauty, and architectural significance is sure to attract a discerning buyer.

