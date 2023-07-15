Wave manicure: find out what is trending in Nail art

THE UNIVERSE manicure does not stop reinventing itself and there are more and more techniques and trends that are adding to the more classic ones. ‘Wave’ nails give a very special twist to the traditional.

With the arrival of the second semester of 2023, the colors on the nails intensify, the cheerful prints appear and creativity flourishes. The trend for this season is the ‘wave’ manicure or also known as marine waves. This design provides an elegant and impeccable effect, from a bare base that denote healthy, well-cared and beautiful hands.

It is a stamped Nail art design inspired by the waves of the sea that can be versioned in multiple ways and although the wave manicure looks great on long nails, they can also be worn on short ones. In both they look delicate and elegant, since the size of the waves can be easily adapted to their size.

Vivid colors

Although this is a manicure technique that looks amazing with any shade or color, pastel tones are used more. This is due to the excellent visual appearance that creates a vibe with them. However, blues, reds, oranges and blues are also very fashionable among those girls who want to wear a fun look.

This type of Nail art is characterized by having light colors, such as blue and white, while the nail designs resemble the waves of the sea or the movements of the clouds.

Hydration

It is important that the cuticles are well hydrated and beautiful so that the nail design looks flawless and much better.

When it comes to hydrating the skin of the cuticles, you should bet on natural oils such as argan and olive oils loaded with fatty acids that allow them not to suffer. And for the nails to be strong, it is recommended that, at least twice a week, you apply a layer of products that strengthen them and a top coat so that the nail polish or nail art design lasts longer.

This is how this second semester of the year is perfect for expressing emotions through nail color: energy, positive and happiness. The marine or wave manicure is hitting very hard and is added to pastel colors, polka dots, half moons or daisies.

The best thing about these nails is the possibility of combining the color of the nails with an outfit in the same color and even more vibrant.

The trending manicures for this year will be those that are always looking for ways to stand out without losing the central base: they are classic. That is why, the French manicure, the metallic nails, the simple ones and the nude colors will never go out of style.

Despite the fact that this type of manicure is ideal for all different nail models, it has been discovered that it stands out a lot in those who have short and straight nails.

japanese style

This style is for fans of classical Japanese art. The waves at the edges of the nails evoke Hokusai’s “The Great Wave”. In this same design, the foam or waves can be alternated with other wave colors.

thick waves

The waves can be of various thicknesses, but without a doubt, those with a medium thickness are the most popular among the public. However, you can make it the size that you like best and you will see that they will look great.

This style is for those with a wild heart, who want to show their personality. The waves along the nail are perfect for an avant-garde style. It does not have a minimum thickness or a fixed course in the direction they are going. You have to give all the prominence to these waves with a transparent base so that it can better combine with the natural color of the nails.

the oval ones

In this design, the wave manicure can have different shades of blue and is perfect for combining pastel tones with nudes. In addition, you can leave a strong blue frenchie and make your nails look longer than they really are.

The French classic

This is one of the most requested nail designs in beauty salons, the French with the sea waves on the edge, the nails with just a few fine and thin lines look spectacular. It is discreet, elegant and delicate.

For the wave manicure to stand out in the following nail designs, all you have to do is choose a nude, transparent or cream background color. You can even take bright and strong colors instead of light ones. The French manicure never goes out of style. Without a doubt, it is an elegant, sophisticated and versatile type of decoration.

How is this type of Nail art done?

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that there are many techniques to carry out the wave manicure. However, here is the easiest procedure to do it:

Prepare the nails and apply a primer. Then a layer of clear gel. Proceed to apply the chosen base color enamel. Once this has dried, you can start making abstract waves according to creativity with the chosen tone. Allow to dry and apply a colorless sealing gel to provide greater resistance.

