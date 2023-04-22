Wave of homicides in La Loma, where there are 15 police officers for more than 20,000 inhabitants

Las violent death by firearm they became the constant landscape lived by the inhabitants of the corregimiento La Loma, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Paso. On Thursday night, the fourth person of the month was killed in that departmental mining corridor.

Is about Heiner Javier Anaya Herrera, 33 years old, attacked with a firearm at his place of residence located in the San Martín neighborhood of that corregimiento.

“They (the murderers) asked where ‘Pipe’ was and when they located the citizen they shot him several times, chasing him into a room where they ended up shooting him until he died,” reported a legal source.

after the men injured two relatives of the victim identified as Jhon Jairo Quintero Ríos, 18, and Ana María Carmona Anaya, 29, attacked with a firearm and blunt force, respectively.

Heiner Anaya, dedicated to the trade of a motorcycle taxi driver, did not present judicial notes and became the fourth homicide victim of the month in the corregimiento.

An x-ray that begins to worry the population of the area, whose main economy is trade, transportation and work related to mining.

“The situation is complicated and for two weeks now homicides have been committed constantly… Not only since these days but for a while. The security issue is quite serious, there are also constant thefts, anyway”said Roberto Contreras, a community leader from La Loma.

behind the homicides could be the reckoningmicro-trafficking, thefts and other criminal income, driven in part by social problems such as unsatisfied basic needs and unemployment left in the area by the exit of the mining operation of the Prodeco Group.

“There is a lack of awareness with the communities and strength in the corregimiento, which is so large that it exceeds three times the municipal seat (El Paso). We have had the same police officers since 1992 and this district deserves to have more police officersContreras added.

With the recent case, the local press He has already registered ten homicides so far this year in the corregimiento, while in the municipal capital only thefts have been documented.

The victims are Jorge López, Elkin Rafael Ospino Gámez, Yoiber José Mojica, Luis Alberto Castillejo, Kenia Vanesa Valencia Rivera, Reinaldo Torregrosa Jaraba, Wilmer Alfonso Mojica Acosta and Luis Rafael Banquez.

One of the difficulties in dealing with these problems is the force foot, since according to the authorities La Loma has 15 policemen at the station to monitor more than 26 thousand inhabitants.

The press has recorded 12 homicides in La Loma so far this year.



“THEY ONLY DO SAFETY TIPS”

Meanwhile, the municipal mayor Andry Enrique Aragón Villalobos is questioned by the inhabitants for his poor management of the issue.

“Since we have carried out political control, only security advice is made by the administration and the mayor on duty”said El Paso Councilman Jimmy Martinez.

He also explained that the departure of some companies also generated an impact among the population.

“Sometimes they do not have the knowledge to carry out other activities and in this it has been seen that there has been an increase in criminal actions in the corregimientoor ”, pointed out Martínez.

THE AUTHORITIES

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, for his part, stated that La Loma despite having 15 police officers in the area It also has the support of the 15 uniformed officers in the municipal seat.

“The same ones from El Paso support La Loma because it is the same municipality, which would be 30 police officers for the municipality. I am organizing the issue so that there are more, although support is also provided from Bosconia”explained Leon Rodriguez.

The officer also confirmed that the crimes in the mining corregimiento respond to settling accounts for criminal business.