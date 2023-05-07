Wave of layoffs in Europe widens with signs of economic slowdown

In Europe, the highest level of inflation in the last 30 years and rising interest rates have negatively affected private consumption and slowed the economy, while many companies in the continent are announcing that they are reducing the number of their employees or suspending new purchases. Despite the rapid economic recovery after the Covid-19 epidemic, high inflation that became “sticky” due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising interest rates and deteriorating macroeconomic […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

