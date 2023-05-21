Wave of return journeys: very long traffic jams on the A1 and A7 | > – News

Status: 05/21/2023 5:56 p.m At the end of the long weekend there were many traffic jams on the freeways in the north. Motorists needed a lot of patience on Sunday on the A1 and the A7.

The days before, the ADAC had already warned of significant delays for Sunday, as many holidaymakers were returning home after the long weekend. It was particularly crowded on Sunday at the A1. Between the Hamburg-Ost junction and the Maschener junction, traffic was backlogged for up to 15 kilometers in the direction of Bremen, and in the further course towards Osnabrück it was backlogged for several kilometers between Vechta and Holdorf. There was also a lot going on in the opposite direction between Hittfeld and Harburg, where traffic was backed up for 12 kilometers into the evening.

Waiting times on the A7 – also because of cows

Videos 1 Min Because cows took a Sunday trip, the A7 near Rendsburg had to be completely closed.

Also on the A7 there were hindrances: In the direction of Hanover, there was a 12-kilometre backlog of traffic between the Horster Dreieck and Garlstorf. There were longer waiting times to the north between Hamburg-Marmstorf and the Elbe Tunnel. Sometimes it wasn’t just too many cars that caused the standstill: in the morning, the Rader Hochbrücke on the A7 near Rendsburg (Schleswig-Holstein) had to be temporarily closed. Ground: Nine escaped cattle ran across the road.

Long traffic jams on the A1 and A7 already on Saturday

There was already a similar picture on the A1 on Saturday: between Dibbersen and Harburg, traffic was temporarily backed up over a length of up to 14 kilometers. Only one lane is free here due to construction work. In addition, there was a full closure for several hours after one serious accident at Oyten (Verden district): There, a truck had tipped over onto a car after a tire burst. It also took significantly longer on the A7: In the direction of Flensburg, there was a 10-kilometre backlog at times between the Hamburg-Südwest triangle and the Elbe tunnel.

Construction site caused delays on A1

Already on Wednesday and Thursday there were longer waiting times on the motorways, especially in the area of ​​construction sites – for example on the A1: Traffic between Bargteheide and Reinfeld (Schleswig-Holstein) stopped in the direction of Lübeck. A bridge is being renewed in the area, so fewer lanes are available there. There were also traffic jams on the A1 between Bramsche and Neuenkirchen/Vörden, the A2 between Bad Eilsen and Lauenau and the A7 between the Walsrode and Dorfmark triangle. The high volume of traffic around Ascension Day was expected in view of excursions and short vacations: in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, among other places, there was no school on Friday, and in Hamburg the week-long vacation came to an end.

