WDH/OVERALL ROUNDUP: Ukraine wants military aid tenfold

WDH/OVERALL ROUNDUP: Ukraine wants military aid tenfold

KIEV/MOSKAU (dpa-AFX) – In the fight against the Russian invasion, Ukraine is demanding a tenfold increase in western military aid and tougher sanctions. Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said Western partners should finally stop drawing artificial red lines for their support. Rather, they should spend 1 percent of their gross domestic product on arms deliveries to Ukraine. In the case of Germany alone, that would be more than 35 billion euros.

“We are grateful to our allies for their military help. But that’s not enough,” Melnyk wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Ukraine needs ten times more to end Russian aggression this year.” So far, all allies have provided a total of 55 billion US dollars (50 billion euros). But it takes ten times that, emphasized the diplomat, who had been ambassador to Germany for a long time.

