The deputy and head of the Nuevas Ideas fraction, Christian Guevara, stressed that El Salvador is close to completing 365 days with zero homicides, this as a result of the security measures implemented by President Nayib Bukele, which have allowed many Salvadorans to live in a safe climate.

“We are 15 days away from completing 365 days with zero homicides, which is equal to more families enjoying peace with their loved ones, without girls being asked for by a gang member, without Salvadorans losing their lives for not paying rent, without young people beaten for crossing boundaries between gangs”, highlighted Guevara.

Since President Bukele’s administration, El Salvador has accumulated 350 days without registering violent deaths, being the safest country in the region and a benchmark in terms of security for all of Latin America and many international rulers.

