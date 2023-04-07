The National Institute of Statistics and Economic and Demographic Studies (INSEED) released this Tuesday, April 04, 2023, the final results of the 5th general population and housing census (RGPH-5).

These results reveal that in 2022, the Togolese population is 8,095,498 inhabitants, including 4,150,988 women (51.3%) and 3,944,510 men (48.7%).

The results also show that the Togolese population is predominantly rural with 4,621,706 inhabitants living in rural areas (57.1%) and 3,473,792 inhabitants in urban areas, i.e. 42.9%.

With regard to the distribution of the population by region, Greater Lomé has the highest population rate with 2,188,376 inhabitants followed respectively by the Plateaux region, 1,635,946 inhabitants; the Maritime region 1,346,615 inhabitants, the Savanes region 1,143,520 inhabitants; the Kara region 985,512 inhabitants and the Centrale 795,529 inhabitants.

These results thus show that between 2010 and 2022, the Togolese population has increased by an average of 2.3% per year. At this rate, it will double in 31 years according to INSEED forecasts.

“At a time when the priorities are oriented towards the implementation of the various international agendas, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals, the 2063 agenda of the African Union and the National agendas and in particular, the 2025 government roadmap, I am sure that we would make good use of these data which will shed light on the major trends in the demographic evolution of our country”, indicated the Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Territorial Development , Payadowa Boukpessi who presided over the ceremony.

It should be noted that the 5th general census of population and housing (RGPH-5) made it possible to identify all people living on Togolese territory regardless of their age, sex and nationality. The operations took place from October 23 to November 12, 2022 throughout the national territory.

Rachel Doubidji