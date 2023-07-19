“We are a bank determined to evolve”

Ramirez-Carril

Bancaribe is clear that it wants to continue evolving. He also wants to contribute to the progress of the country.

The executive president of the entity, Martín Pérez De Benedetto, stressed that they continue to focus on growing.

«Bancaribe is a bank committed to continuously evolving and transforming itself. We have reached an advanced level of digital maturity, but this is a process that never ends. Our focus is really on delivering memorable experiences to our clients, users and collaborators”, said Pérez De Benedetto in conversation with The National.

The bank is one of the best companies to work for in Venezuela. This was shown by a study by Great Place to Work®. The firm assesses the work environment in organizations and economic sectors around the world.

«Occupying 2nd place in the ranking of companies with «More than 150 employees» and being the first among the classified banks is a recognition that fills us with pride. At Bancaribe we certainly promote a good working environment, based on equity, transparency and respect. But we are convinced that to a large extent what has led us to this recognition has been the multiple initiatives to promote the continuous learning and development of our leaders and collaborators, in addition to empowering them and making them part of a project with a vision of the future, a program of long-term digital transformation, where everyone has a role and a lot to contribute”, he assured.

Bancaribe assumes the challenge

Pérez De Benedetto explained that being one of the best companies to work for in Venezuela is a commitment not only nationally but also internationally. “This recognition commits us much more to our people. It challenges us to maintain permanent communication channels with our collaborators, that is, active and frequent listening, maintaining the measurement of the work environment, so that we can act early on the pain points of our collaborators”.

The president of the bank acknowledges that the country’s crisis has affected them. However, he pointed to the company’s efforts to get around those difficulties. “Without a doubt, managing hyperinflation and the brain drain of 2018 and 2019 were very complex circumstances that we had not experienced to the depth of those years. Added to this were the challenges of the pandemic and dealing with a small and continuously shrinking market, and additionally a significant reduction in wages in real terms. For Bancaribe, the main challenge was retaining talent and facing and managing the day-to-day of the organization, devoting extraordinary efforts and resources to transforming the bank and creating the digital bank of the future”.

Technological advances

Similarly, he referred to the challenges posed by the pandemic. He indicated that it was an opportunity to deepen the bank’s technological progress. “No one questions that the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation process of many companies in the world, and in Venezuela. We had embarked on this transformational journey since mid-2018, which allowed us to speed up the process, but with a solid and clear directional strategy and some distance already covered.”

He also pointed out that the company has other areas in which it must continue advancing. For example, he highlighted the arrival of artificial intelligence. «In these years we have advanced in mobility with the launch and continuous improvement of our Apps for natural and legal persons, we have incorporated new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our ARIA ChatBot, the use of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) in different functions of the organization, we have made intensive use of cloud services, we have developed an open innovation model and we have transformed part of our branch network to a completely new digital model in the Venezuelan financial system”.

Bancaribe and the future

He mentioned the projects of the bank. «In the coming months we will be focused on the roll out of our digital office model, where clients and users have the possibility of having a truly memorable experience and going out with all the active digital channels and services, in a modern, friendly environment and space. and totally technological. We will have very interesting surprises in the process of opening digital accounts and launching new services in our Open Banking model”.

He sent a message to Venezuelans and pointed out that the bank will continue to contribute to the future of the country. “The commitment will continue to be to bet and work for the future of the country, we have done it for almost 70 years and we will continue to do so. The bank’s solid governance, our concern and attention to all interest groups and the environment, always make us work and think about a better future and the next generations. For citizens and young people, my message is very simple: despite the difficulties and adversities, there are always spaces for growth, entrepreneurship and development, and at Bancaribe we want to contribute a grain of sand to build together a country and a better society.”

