We are also like the strings of an instrument, keep getting hurt, keep humming: Ghazal, Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza

شاعر : ڈاکٹر راہی معصوم رضا

Strange streets in a strange city, smiled at my loneliness

I have been walking for a long time, you have been missing for a long time

٭٭

Getting poisoned, drinking poison, dying everyday, living everyday

..Life kept testing us and we kept testing it

٭٭

Whenever a wound is inflicted on the mind and heart, a window opens to life

We also kept on humming like the strings of an instrument

٭٭

Our passion for loyalty was lost in the storm of harsh conditions

We kept burning the lamp of desire, they kept extinguishing the lamp of desire

٭٭ ٭٭ ٭٭ | | | ٭٭ ٭٭ ٭٭

” This beautiful ghazal in the voice of famous ghazal singer Ashok Khosla “

Post Views: 442