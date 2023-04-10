Easter is the most important festival in the Catholic liturgical calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is a time of great joy and hope as we remember that Christ conquered sin and death and opened the way to eternal life.

The resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of the Christian faith and as Saint John Paul II said: »We are an Easter people, and Alleluia is our song.« Through Christ’s resurrection we receive the promise of eternal life and the assurance that our sufferings and struggles in this life will not be in vain. As St. John Chrysostom once said: »O death, where is your sting? O hell where is your victory? Christ is risen and you are defeated.«

Easter is also a time of great spiritual renewal as we celebrate the sacraments and the gift of the Holy Spirit. As Pope Benedict XVI said: »The risen Christ is the supreme gift of the Father and the Holy Spirit, which we receive at Easter and which we are meant to share with others.« This gift of the Holy Ghost enables us to live as disciples of Christ, to share the good news of His resurrection, and to live lives of service and love.

Easter is a time of great joy as we celebrate Christ’s victory over sin and death. As Saint Augustine said: »We are an Easter people, and Hallelujah is our song.« It is a time when we can renew our faith and live with hope and joy knowing that Christ has conquered all that threatens to destroy us.

But Easter is also a time of great responsibility, as Pope Francis reminded us: »Easter calls us to live lives of love and service to be signs of hope in a world that so desperately needs it.« As disciples of Christ, we are called to follow in his footsteps, to love our neighbor as ourselves, and to work for justice and peace in the world.

May this Easter season be a time of great spiritual renewal and joy for all of us as we celebrate Christ’s victory over sin and death. As Saint John Paul II said: »We are an Easter people and Alleluia is our song. Let’s sing it with our lives, in our words and in our actions.«

»Let us be renewed by the grace of Christ’s resurrection and let us be renewed by the joy of the Holy Spirit. Let us set out together as children of light, in whom the resurrection of Christ has brought new life, new hope and everlasting joy.« – Pope Benedict XVI, Urbi et Orbi Message, Easter 2008.