This country is getting used to disorder. Colombia does not seem capable of reacting to the collapse of the values ​​that from long ago allowed it to be a republic full of conflicts, like all, but stable in the end. This homeland of mine has stumbled but it has not stumbled.

She has assimilated their evolutions and although sometimes she has made wrong choices, for better or worse she has allowed herself to believe in herself. But as things are going, today we are leading Colombia to repeat the history of our neighbors without us having the economic capacity or their clumsiness.

The country needed a change. He was offered two alternatives and he chose the wrong one. We require that the EPS health system acclimate to the complaints and weaknesses that we have already detected, not to allow a debacle in the provision of the service, much less to return us to the impotence of a country with charity hospitals. and the prescriptions and surgeries in the hands of the small town politicians.

This country requires a favorable, non-destructive, modification of the pension system. This country should demand that order be kept by constitutionally armed institutions, not by exogenous unions or indigenous or peasant guards.

But this country also hopes that the vagabondage of uniformed extortion, which the guards ended up exercising in unison as enemies of order, will be stopped where it is, in police training schools or in military academies, not in the only beheading of generals.

This country cannot continue marching towards chaos with the president and his government trying to impose an extra-constitutional order with decrees and projects that go beyond the existing norms to write them and the political, business and community spokesmen silent.

We need change, not destruction of the republic. We need to evolve into the future, not regress into the jungles of stupidity. We are Colombia, not Venezuela or Cuba, much less Bolivia.

