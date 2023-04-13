Home News “We are committed to the development and well-being of Salvadorans”: CABEI
"We are committed to the development and well-being of Salvadorans": CABEI

"We are committed to the development and well-being of Salvadorans": CABEI
Apr 12, 2023, 21:56 pm

The president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, affirmed that the institution is committed to the development of the country and the population, as well as their well-being.

Last Tuesday, a loan of $411 million dollars was approved for the construction work of the highway megaproject in Los Chorros, work with which more than 327,000 people who move through said area will benefit.

The Los Chorros megaproject will have:

  • Construction of the viaduct.
  • Expansion to 8 lanes of the Pan-American highway.
  • Travel time reduction of approximately 35 minutes.



