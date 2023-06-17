We are developing bioglasses to support the formation of blood vessels in the human body, says materials scientist Galusek

Denník N spoke with materials scientist Dušan Galuska about the development of new ceramic materials and glasses with improved optical and other properties.

The scientist is the founder of the Center for functional and surface-functionalized glasses (FunGlass), which was established in 2017 at the Alexander Dubček University of Trenčín in Trenčín.

In the interview you will also read about:

what is bulletproof glass and for what purpose ceramics can be added to it;

why the brakes of some sports cars are made of ceramics;

how ceramic material and glasses are used in the human body;

how ceramic waste can be processed and which glass we cannot recycle.

What exceptional properties does ceramics have?

When most people think of the word ceramics, they think of classic ceramic materials that they have at home, say common tableware or sanitary ceramics. The ceramics we work with are most often called advanced or engineering. This includes, for example, structural ceramics. It is exceptional in that it can maintain very good mechanical properties up to very high temperatures. This is its main advantage compared to metals that lose their mechanical properties at high temperatures. The advantage of oxide ceramic materials is that they do not oxidize even at high temperatures.

We are interested in so-called functional ceramic materials for properties other than structural ones – for example electrical, optical or magnetic. In our center, we mainly focus on the development of ceramic materials with certain optical properties. We also add some optical additives to them, so that such materials have luminescent properties. When you illuminate them with UV radiation, they can emit in the visible region of the spectrum. Such materials can be used, for example, in LEDs.

What are the unfavorable properties of ceramics?

The two main problems with structural ceramics are that they are brittle compared to metals. Even the best ceramic materials have a fracture toughness—that is, resistance to crack propagation—perhaps on the order of ten percent of steel.

The second thing is that the properties of ceramic materials have a statistical nature. This means that they are not a material constant and are quite significantly influenced by the microstructure of the material.

What properties should a ceramic material have that is used in the human body, for example as a replacement for a hip joint?

Such material must be compatible with the human body. This means that it should be bioinert and should not cause any reaction in the organism