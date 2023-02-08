President Joe Biden began his State of the Nation address, the second that the president has presided over, highlighting the increase in jobs in the United States, where 517,000 jobs were created in the first month of the year

“We have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any other president has created in four years. Two years ago the covid had closed our businesses, our schools. Today the covid no longer controls our lives,” he says. Biden.

Likewise, the North American president stresses that there is no reason why there cannot be a union between Democrats and Republicans, noting that several bipartisan laws have been signed during his government. For this reason, he asks them to help him “restore the soul of the nation.”

“To my Republican friends, if we were able to work together in the last Congress, there is no reason why we can’t work together in this new Congress.”says the president.

The president affirms that the US economy is better positioned to grow than the rest of the world, despite inflation that has been a problem due to the pandemic and the war unleashed in Ukraine.

“The pandemic disrupted our supply chains and Putin’s brutal and unfair war in Ukraine disrupted power supplies and food supplies”Biden said during his State of the Union address.

During his speech, the US president also asked Congress to approve a “minimum tax” for billionaires, as well as pointed out as “scandalous” the profits of the big oil companies.

“Last year they made $200 billion in the middle of a global energy crisis. I think it’s outrageous,” Biden said during his State of the Union address.

He also criticized big pharmaceutical companies for charging “unfairly” high prices.

The Democratic president announced that federal buildings will be built with materials made in the United States.

He also called the climate crisis an “existential threat” and said that although the economy will still depend on oil and gas for the foreseeable future, he was “proud” that the United States is rising to the challenge.

“The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red (Republicans) or blue (Democrats) state. It is an existential threat. We have an obligation to face it, not for ourselves but for our children and grandchildren.”Biden told Congress in his State of the Union address.

As for police reform, Biden asks senators to “Come together and work to pass police reform for the entire country.”

“When police departments break the law, they must be held accountable.” added the president.

Regarding the issue of migrants, he stated “America’s problems at the border won’t be fixed until Congress acts“.