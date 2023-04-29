“We are going to have to live with what we have in Pericongo”

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, the General Manager of the Ruta al Sur SAS Concessionaire, Juan Carlos María, referred to the total progress of the Santana-Mocoa-Neiva highway project, of 456 kilometers, which today is at 7%. He also explained what the real situation of Pericongo is and other transcendental works for the corridor.

By: Gloria Camargo

Given the importance of the Santana – Mocoa – Neiva road corridor, which is 456 kilometers long, and with which it seeks to improve the connection between the interior of the country and Ecuador, reducing the journey from Bogotá to Quito from 26 to 20 hours, extending for 16 municipalities belonging to Huila, Media bota Caucana and Putumayo, Diario del Huila spoke with Juan Carlos María Castañeda, general manager of the Ruta Al Sur Concessionaire to learn about the current status of the project.

María Castañeda also explained the situation with respect to Pericongo, and the previous activities of dual carriageway works.

To contextualize, it is important to remember that this type of project is made up of Functional Units (UF) or sections where the construction of second carriageway works, rehabilitation of existing roads, construction of new variants and perimeters is planned.

What is the total progress of the project?

We have approximately 7% progress expected from the point of view of the total investment that we must make. This advance is represented mainly in the first 4 UF, however we have already begun to activate fronts of Functional Units 5 to 7, and we are sure that they will make significant contributions to the advance, starting in May.

Which are the Functional Units where the greatest progress has been made?

We have the greatest progress in UF three, followed by UF two and later UF four, where we have already started the progress of the work.

What are the affectations that have occurred due to the winter wave?

There are many affectations that we have had. In Huila, we have had very important damages in the Arenoso River sector, in several of the ravines, in the Río Oro sector in Garzón, in the Timaná sector, where we have even had to make preventive closures for the safety of our users because there have been flows that exceeded the capacity of existing works. Towards Putumayo we have had a very strong blow from the winter wave, particularly in UF 7 between Mocoa and Puerto Asís. In addition, we have had weekends with multiple landslides, partial road closures and bank losses, but despite these adversities, the Concessionaire has diligently counting on all its operation and maintenance team, first achieving, maintaining continuity in the corridor which is a very important principle for us and in the case of bank loss, to be able to open steps in record time of less than 36 hours.

What is happening with the Río Arenoso bridge and why are there so many difficulties to enable its operation?

When the contingency was presented to us last year, we announced that we were going to have this bridge built in December 2022, and the bridge as such was built on that date, but we were unable to put it into operation because we need to organize and build the approximations of the roads to the bridge, and there we have had many difficulties from the property point of view of the areas that we need to make these constructions, fortunately last week we managed to free the north side of the bridge and we hope, in approximately two months, to have that operational new bridge.

Regarding the communities, what is the situation with Avenida Paisajística in Pitalito?

In effect, we were attending to the concerns of the community and there we also required the land to be able to build the pedestrian bridge. In fact, we are in conversations with the Mayor of Pitalito, Edgar Muñoz, because there we have two effects: one on the school (I am speaking from the property point of view), and another on the coliseum, which is in front of that school. We are taking steps to see if we can release these two properties and start the construction of that bridge as soon as possible, however the Concessionaire committed to installing some speed bumps, which were already installed this week, precisely to mitigate the impact that may have on that student community.

In the south of Huila, what is the situation of Pericongo?

There are two important issues: one, the Concessionaire is going to implement a definitive solution that consists in the construction, in the first instance, of a viaduct that allows us to cross to the other bank of the Magdalena River, and on that left bank we are going to build an approximate length of 300 meters, and then with a new viaduct to go out and connect to the existing corridor. This path that I have just described, basically what it does is that in the future we abandon the corridor that today is in that sector of Pericongo to travel through the new one.

Why haven’t these works started?

As I have said previously, there are some preceding activities that must take place to start the construction of the works. So doing a quick review in Pericongo: we have released the properties, studies and designs, archaeological management but we have an environmental problem. The entire Pericongo sector, including the existing road, is covered by the Second Law, which protects some sectors of environmental interest determined by the National Government and in order to carry out any construction within that area, a procedure called Reserve Subtraction is required. , that is to say, that they take us out of that protected area, the area that we need to carry out the works.

How is the process of said procedure?

It is being processed by the Ministry of the Environment and we have not succeeded. We are making every effort, parliamentarians from Huila, active forces of the department, the Governor’s Office and some mayors are accompanying us, because we are all aware of the urgency and the need to start these works.

What happens then with Pericongo for the moment?

Even starting the works in Pericongo, they are very complex interventions that we are not going to achieve in less than two years. In the meantime we are going to have to live with what we have in Pericongo, which is a very complex geological area with a rocky massif with a high degree of fracturing, with risks that can be activated by events of nature, which are unpredictable as by For example, earthquakes. So it is a complex issue that we hope to resolve with the Ministry of the Environment, as soon as possible to start the works.

In other words, will the prevention activities that have been carried out up to now continue in Pericongo?

Correct. Until at least two more years from the time we can start construction.

In general, what are the works that have been carried out in Huila?

Since July 2021, when the Concessionaire received the corridor, we have made efforts to maintain the corridor and not only in the department of Huila; First, we have placed more than 10,000 m³ of asphalt mix in patches. Second, we have repeatedly painted 456 km on horizontal markings. We have replaced more than 2,000 vertical signs, we have advanced the installation of metal defenses where there was some absence or deterioration as a result of an accident on the corridor. We have installed six operations bases consisting of cranes, ambulances, workshop cars, and inspection cars, which provide permanent support to all our users, and additionally warn us through our operations control center of any news on the corridor. Finally, towards the sector between Pitalito and Mocoa, we have collected and removed more than 80,000 m³ of debris.

How are the works corresponding to the construction of the dual carriageway sections going?

In previous dual carriageway activities, we have been doing for some time, for example in scaring away wildlife. We are governed environmentally by environmental licenses and before we can start with machine and personnel work in the corridor, this is an activity that we have to do and it consists of using a team of biologists and people who know very well the issue, we scare away animals so that they are not affected by the construction of the work, including those that do not go on their own initiative, a rescue is made and they are located in some points provided and agreed in the environmental license. There is also a rescue of some plants that are of special interest from the environmental point of view, for example, epiphytes and orchids, which are rescued and relocated. After having done that, we proceed with the forest exploitation, that is, the table of the trees that are on the corridor and that we undoubtedly have to cut down, these activities added to the archaeological activity, because before going in to do the works we have to do a series of stakes by a team of archaeologists, where the existence of archaeological material is determined. In the Campoalegre variant at this moment, we have been doing an archaeological rescue for five months detected by some of our archaeologists and it will probably take us two or three additional months to achieve it. So all these are previous activities that we have been doing on the dual carriageway and that are not seen as works, but in the specific question, we hope to start works in the second half of May, we will already be with machines doing the earth movement in the second road, where among other things there is an activity that is present that is absolutely important, which is the purchase of land on that road.

How do you progress in that regard?

The purchase of land is an absolutely essential and precedent activity to be able to carry out the works, we mentioned that there are difficulties such as in the case of Puente Arenoso, where we had some property difficulties. Today we have 14 of 21 km free to start construction, this is a chain, a process that needs to be carried out before we can start with the machines and that is what we have been doing.

Finally, do you have the financial muscle to guarantee the development of this project?

There is financial stability to execute the project for the remainder. When the contract session was held, since one of the fundamental requirements was that the new concessionaire had the financial capacity to respond to such a great challenge as the construction of this very long corridor.