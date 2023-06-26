Home » “We are going to present the Labor Reform again”: Petro
During a meeting that he held this Friday with the Colombian community residing in the city of Paris, President Gustavo Petro announced that the National Government will once again file the Labor Reform project before the Congress of the Republic.

“We are going to propose that the Labor Reform, which they sank without discussion, with filibustering techniques, be put back under discussion by Colombian society, the banker, but also the lady of the red wines,” the President specified.

And he stressed: “We are going to present it again and we are going to see which side the Congress of the Republic is on, if on the side of violence, if on the side of exclusion” or if “it helps us build the nation that deserves all and every Colombian” and that it is “the product of a social contract”, through which all sectors of society win.

During the meeting with representatives of the Colombian diaspora in the French capital, held at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University, the Head of State invited Congress to advance in the discussion of the new projects that will be filed in the Legislature, such as those related to Agrarian Reform and higher education, while highlighting the importance of the initiatives already presented for the country to advance in labor, health and pension matters.

“The Government of Change is going to invite that Colombian Congress to make the laws of peace, to make the laws of national and democratic transformation and we are going to invite the banker to dialogue with us,” he asserted.

Likewise, President Petro referred to the international meeting of the financial system that will be held in Cartagena next September and whose objective is the implementation of mechanisms that help overcome the climate crisis.

On this subject, he expressed: “We are going to take the world‘s largest bankers to Cartagena, now in September, to see if it is possible to connect the new, contemporary discussions that are leading the world of finance to see if they it consolidates life on the planet and does not take it away from us, like an omnicide, through the climate crisis”.

Social pact

Before the Colombians in France, the President reiterated that with these social reforms “what our government is asking for is a social pact”, because “we are not talking about destroying national capitalism”, but rather “we are even talking about developing it”.

According to President Petro, this social pact seeks to build social justice and reduce social inequality, which is necessary to build peace in Colombia.

“If we want to get out of violence, which is the main democratic task, then we have to talk about building social justice,” he said.

And he added: “What we want today in Colombia is to build peace through a social pact, and that means, among various things, stability for the working people, better working conditions, it means health.”

In this sense, he concluded with a message to the Legislative branch: “I would say to the Colombian Congress: if you really want to build peace in Colombia, you must pay first attention to the working people of Colombia.”

