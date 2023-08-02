“We are going to work on projects that make the Samarians great”: National and Popular Captains

The Captains announced that they are going to work in an articulated manner on a project led by the District to exalt the city.

The National and Popular Captains of the Sea visited EL INFORMADOR, and they told us about the entire process of each one to reach earn the kepi that designates them as the sovereign of the sea.

Daniela Restrepo Henao, Captain of the National Sea 2023, He stated that it was important to know about water sports, “I have been an athlete all my life and I am passionate about sea sports, it has always been my forte, however, I had to prepare myself beforehand to be in the best physical conditions to be able to leave Santa Marta, with the best score in the contest and that helped me win the National Captaincy” he said.

On the other hand, Laura Agudelo People’s Captain of the Sea 2023, won on behalf of the Ciudadela neighborhood on July 29; He pointed out the importance of having knowledge and practicing all water sports “it is necessary to know about swimming and kayaking, they are sports that help anyone to be disciplined and responsible with any life situation.

Both Captains are proud to have won the kepi that distinguish them as sovereigns of the sea, and based on that distinction they committed to working on projects that contribute to sport, health, environmental conservation and, above all, work with young people to generate environmental awareness in them.

The Captain of the National Sea, pointed out the importance of the seas and the care that we must take in them and above all involve the youth in these projects which are vital for the conservation of the environment.

Finally, the Captains stated that they will be fulfilling the media agendalater they will have meetings with the district mayor’s office to carry out the agenda that they have assigned, where they must have national and international trips to continue promoting Santa Marta as a unique tourist destination.

