This Tuesday in the morning interview of Encuentro with Julio Villagrán, the priest Juan Vicente Chopin referred to the emergency regime and the current situation that the country faces, such as the rise in food prices, the national economy and the issue of transportation .

For the priest, the state of exception has transformed the security situation in the country, to the point that, if it were removed and the normal law returned, “practically” it would return to the same reality as before the approval of the regime.

“Consequently we are in a dead end that forces us to renew the state of exception, otherwise the entire structure falls”indicated.

Chopin considered that the population affirms that in the security part they are fine, but, on the subject of the increase in prices of the basic basket, there is a sector that does not recognize it, and that it is a reality that is lived daily, since that the price of the products has increased but the salaries remain the same.

On another topic, the priest opined that the current State is made up of an autocratic and monocentric democracy, that is, it concentrates power in a single person and makes it monocratic, since power is consolidated in only one way.

«The problem in El Salvador is that there is no clarity in the political regime, for example, how can the transportation issue be solved? a person invests about 3 hours to get to his work, this is a real problem »Chopin asserted.