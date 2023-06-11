WE ARE MORE THAN BODIES « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, Taken from the Internet) She looked at herself in the mirror, then she looked at him who was sitting on the bed, she asked him, do you still like me? he responded, like the first day.

She put her hands on her waist and asked him, have you noticed that my body is no longer the same as when we met?

He answered. No.

She put her hands to her bust and asked him, have you noticed that my bust is already drooping, he replied. No.

She lifted her robe and looked down at her legs and asked,

Have you noticed that my legs are no longer hard and smooth like before? He answered

Not again.

So she approached him and with tears in her eyes asked him.

So what are you doing next to me if you don’t see me anymore, if you don’t even realize how much my body has changed, we sleep together and you don’t realize that I’m not the same as yesterday?

He smiled and told her.

Long before seeing your body,

Look at your way of being, long before touching your body, I felt your way of loving,

Long before seeing your lifted bust, I saw in your chest a heart full of kindness,

Long before seeing your sensual figure,

I felt that you were the perfect mold in which to sow my seed, I felt you fertile ground, I felt you a mother, and a lady to make my home.

Woman… Don’t be sad about how you look, be happy about how I still feel you.

I fell in love with the sensuality and goodness of your soul, not with the vanity of your body…. And through her tears he drew a smile that made her face shine again….

