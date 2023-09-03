WE ARE NOT ALL! THERE ARE 500 REPORTED MISSING « cde News

NATIONALS (SPECIAL ENVOY) The National Police report that so far this year, there have been nearly 1,460 complaints of disappearances, of which more than 900 people have already been located, while another 500 are still being sought. They point out that the order search is generated immediately, without waiting 24 or 48 hours.

The Crio. Felipe Figueredo, chief of staff of the Department of Search and Locating of Persons of the National Police, commented that every day they receive reports of disappearances through the 911 system or at police stations, from different parts of the country.

Figueredo, in an interview with the “Cuenta Final” program of Universo 970/Nación Media, explained that the Police protocol establishes that the moment a person loses contact with another, they must file a complaint and it must be taken at any time. police unit, regardless of the hours elapsed.

“48 hours are not expected, you do not have to make it happen because the time that is passing is a time that is being lost,” added the Crio. Felipe Figueredo.

He stated that at the same time that the disappearance complaint is received, the National Police begins the investigation into the whereabouts of the person. Immediately, the search and location order is generated.

“This is to avoid, if it is a person who is being taken against their will, they can leave the country through the authorized points,” the uniformed man remarked.

The National Police registers a total of 1,460 reports of disappearances so far in 2023, more than 80% have already been found again, but there are 500 that have not returned to their family environment and are being sought.

