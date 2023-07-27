We are not alone! USA hides a UFO program

The United States is hiding a long-standing program that recovers and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence official testified before Congress on Wednesday. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

The highly anticipated testimony of retired Maj. David Grusch before a House Oversight subcommittee is the latest foray by Congress into the world of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP), which is the term official government uses instead of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). While the study of mysterious flying objects often evokes conversations about aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a matter of national security out of concern that observed sightings by the pilots may be linked to adversaries of the United States.

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs related to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates the country’s spy satellites.

“I was made aware in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade failed UAP reverse engineering and recovery program to which I was denied access,” he said.

