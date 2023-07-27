Home » We are not alone! USA hides a UFO program
News

We are not alone! USA hides a UFO program

by admin

The United States is hiding a long-standing program that recovers and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence official testified before Congress on Wednesday. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

The highly anticipated testimony of retired Maj. David Grusch before a House Oversight subcommittee is the latest foray by Congress into the world of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP), which is the term official government uses instead of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). While the study of mysterious flying objects often evokes conversations about aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a matter of national security out of concern that observed sightings by the pilots may be linked to adversaries of the United States.

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs related to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates the country’s spy satellites.

“I was made aware in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade failed UAP reverse engineering and recovery program to which I was denied access,” he said.

Previous articleBukele accepts that his government “includes prevention and repression”

See also  Pío Jaramillo celebrates 56 years training young people – breaking latest news

You may also like

Salvadoran Astronaut Frank Rubio Makes History in Space,...

THILO presents the Risaralda collection on the central...

Exploring the Importance of ʮĽ˴ίĴλĻ in Today’s World

European stock markets rally after ECB and US...

Derek Sholay, senior adviser to the next undersecretary...

commemorating the fight for equality and empowerment

Comprehensive Law Enforcement in Pinghu Ensures Safety and...

Europaplatz: new traffic routing

Former Venezuelan General Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal’s Trial...

Economy: US stocks rise ahead of Microsoft and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy