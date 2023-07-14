“We are not doing well with peace”: Leyner Palacios

Leyner Palacios Asprilla, former Truth Commissioner, calls for the country to turn to Chocó to alleviate the suffering of the people.

What is happening in Chocó, where the civilian population continues to suffer the rigors of the war sustained by the ELN, paramilitaries, drug traffickers and criminal groups, is shameful for the country and for humanity, as Leyner Palacios Aspilla pointed out, when requesting the determined institutional intervention in the territory.

Palacios Asprilla, a direct victim of the armed conflict due to the loss of dozens of relatives in the Bojayá massacre of 200, points out that contrary to what the whole world expects with the government’s peace approaches with all groups outside the law, The war is getting worse in Chocó and the civilian population is the one that bears the worst part.

“I deeply regret that Chocó continues in a state of humanitarian prostration, it hurts me deeply because I come from a territory where I know what it is to live in that situation, I imagine the suffering that so many people are going through in the same urban area, it is shameful, That is a reflection that we are not doing well with peace,” says the former member of the Truth Commission.

Palacios also points out that the worsening of the war is showing us that the success of peace is not as it should be, for which reason he insists on the urgent need to undertake actions that alleviate the suffering of the people, force the ELN to seek the negotiated exit from the armed conflict and decide to eliminate any action that affects the civilian population.

“It is also necessary that the paramilitaries, who are there, engage in processes of subjugation, we need as a State to turn to those territories to provide society with rights in health, in education, is that the levels of dissatisfaction of basic needs are tremendously high and as long as there are those levels of inequality, racism and exclusion, peace is going to be very difficult to achieve”, Palacios emphasizes.

Leyner Palacios recalled that, in the work carried out by the Truth Commission with diagnosis and findings, the diseases that overwhelm the populations were evidenced and highlighted the need for the institutional framework, and society in general, to commit to the implementation of the recommendations outlined in the Commission’s final report.

Palacio considers that the entire country must unite around the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth Commission, as a path that allows us to overcome war, injustice and exclusion and “hopefully we can move this country forward”, for which requires a comprehensive intervention in health, education, rights and recognition of difference.

